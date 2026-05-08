India News | West Bengal CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari Meets Governor, Stakes Claim to Form Govt

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari on Friday evening met Governor R N Ravi and officially staked claim to form the BJP government in the state for the first time.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy, accompanied Adhikari to the Lok Bhavan.

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The meeting came shortly after Adhikari was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fulfil all commitments made during the Assembly elections in the state, asserting that the party remains committed to both organisational goals and public welfare.

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Speaking to reporters, Adhikari expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal.

"I express gratitude to the national president, to Amit Shah. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I have received support from all MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP. We will fulfil the commitment of the BJP made during elections for the organisation and the public," he said.

The remark came after Adhikari was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata on Friday.

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, said.

Furthermore, BJP leader Nisith Pramanik had backed party leader Adhikari as a key chief minister face in West Bengal, saying that there is "no other alternative" to him as of yet.

Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said the BJP's win reflects people's desire for change in West Bengal. He added that tackling "infiltration" and fully fencing the border will be a top priority to protect the state and the country.

He further stated that West Bengal needs a leader like Suvendu Adhikari, calling him the only strong option at present, while noting that the party will take the final decision on the Chief Minister.

"The person who has defeated Mamata Banerjee twice, who has sacrificed his life for his party and the country, Bengal needs such a Chief Minister. There's certainly no alternative to Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal yet. The party will decide, but this is how it should be. If there is a leader, he should be like this," he said.

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Following his election, he also met newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Kolkata as part of organisational discussions ahead of government formation.

Adhikari contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)