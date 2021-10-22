Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Goa on October 28.

This comes ahead of the Goa assembly poll which is scheduled for the next year.

According to sources, she will return to West Bengal on November 1.

This is her first visit to the state. (ANI)

