New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Thursday provided officers of requisite seniority for being appointed as Returning Officers for the forthcoming Assembly Elections, on the insistence of the Election Commission of India.

Based on the list provided by the Trinamool Congress-led state government, the ECI has issued the notification for the appointment of ROs.

Also Read | Jharkhand Food Poisoning: Over 100 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Puri-Sabzi, Bundi at Pre-Wedding Feast in Palamu.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu, Vivek Joshi and Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Maneesh Garg and Pawan Kumar, reached Kolkata for a three-day visit, scheduled from March 8 to March 10, to review election preparedness in West Bengal.

During the visit, the CEC, along with the two Election Commissioners, reviewed preparations for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman Throws 2 Minor Daughters Into Well Before Dying by Suicide in Mahabubnagar.

However, the locals organised a protest and showed a black flag to the convoy of the Chief Election Commissioner outside the airport in Kolkata.

On Monday, as the CEC, accompanied by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agrawal, offered prayers at the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, several people gathered outside to protest against his visit.

Security personnel had to manage a crowd of demonstrators who were seen waving black flags as the CEC reached the temple premises.

Gyanesh Kumar, while speaking to the reporter, said, "My greetings to all the brothers and sisters of West Bengal. May Goddess Kali bless everyone. Jai Bharat, Jai Hind."

On the other hand, Subrata Gupta, Special Roll Observer, West Bengal, while talking to the reporters, said, "We prayed that the elections be held peacefully."On protest and black flags shown to CEC, he said, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest."

He further said, "There is a meeting today and tomorrow. There is a meeting with many officials, with political parties, with the press, with everyone. It will be decided in the meeting as to what arrangements will be made for the poll. The election will be conducted in a completely peaceful manner..."

Meanwhile, politics in West Bengal has heated up as the state prepares itself to face assembly polls in the first half of this year. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces a major challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)