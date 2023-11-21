Howrah (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory and godown in Ghusuri, Naskar Para area of Howrah on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are making efforts to control the situation.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

As soon as the firefighters received the information, a team rushed to the scene to put off the blaze.

As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

