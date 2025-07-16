Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called a meeting with all Vice Chancellors of colleges in the state to address the rising crime on campuses and take the needful steps to ensure the safety of women.

This comes after a woman was allegedly raped on the campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta by a student.

Speaking with ANI, Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "Elimination of violence from university campuses is of primary importance, and as Chancellor, I am aware of this. I am calling a meeting of all Vice Chancellors to ensure that campuses remain free from violence and discipline is maintained. Steps will be taken to ensure that campuses are safe for women."

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a woman.

The SIT has been constituted under the Deputy Commissioner of the South West Division to ensure a thorough investigation into the case.

On Saturday, the Alipore court remanded Mahaveer Toppannavar, also known as Parmanand Jain, to police custody till July 19 in connection with the alleged rape case.

Speaking to ANI, Kolkata Police Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal informed reporters that the defence had moved a bail plea, claiming the act was consensual.

"We asked for police custody, and the accused asked for bail. They argued that it was consensual. We argued that no, the prima facie investigation shows that a crime was committed, and the medical evidence supports the victim. The court granted police custody till July 19," Ghosal told ANI.

Meanwhile, the mother of the accused student, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, said the family was stunned by the development and had no knowledge of the reason behind his detention. She asserted that her son, a final-year student at the prestigious institute, was innocent and incapable of committing such an act. (ANI)

