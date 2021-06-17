New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 7 pm, informed official sources of Governor's House.

Earlier in a day, West Bengal Governor and Sudesh Dhankhar met President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

West Bengal Governor reached New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal. (ANI)

