New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the state police of treating BJP's Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar unfairly at the last rites ceremony of army personnel Subodh Ghosh, who was killed recently in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, and sought a report from officials.

In a series of tweets, along with videos, he said that the public servants acting politically would face "wrath" of law.

"Police "Political neutrality" @MamataOfficial in flames! Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh.Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia. Sought report from ACS @HomeBengal DGP," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Democracy @MamataOfficial shamed! Ruling party MP a guest and opposition MP so browbeaten on such solemn occasion. Exemplary consequences for this delinquency in uniform @WBPolice must if democracy is to survive. Public servants acting politically would face wrath of law," he said in another tweet.

"Alerted State Security Advisor @MamataOfficial Sarjitkar Purkayastha "I have frankly no idea of obligations at your end for want of information from the State, but surely anyone concerned with governance would be shaken at such outrageous transgressions by persons in uniform," he tweeted.

Over the past several months, Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.

Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. (ANI)

