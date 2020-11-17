Mumbai, November 17: The Indian markets zoomed higher tracking positive cues in the global market. The risk appetite improved after US-based Moderna Inc said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the virus. Sensex breached 44K in pre-opening, up 400 points, Nifty topped 12,900.

The Sensex is trading at 43,912, up 274 at 9:25 am on Tuesday. The indices surpassed their previous highs touched on November 14 during the special one-hour Muhurat Trading. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 94.5% Effective in Phase 3 Trials, Likely to Receive Emergency Use Approval From US FDA.

Talking about the global markets, On Wall Street, all three main indices advanced on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrials Average rising 1.6 per cent and nearing the 30,000 mark for the first time in nine months. The S&P 500, on the other hand, was up 1.16 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite advanced marginally.

The Indian government is in dialogue with US biotech giant Moderna, regarding initial successful development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which the drugmaker on Monday announced had achieved 94.5 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trials.

