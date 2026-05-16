Bitcoin Price Today, May 16, 2026: BTC Price Stable Below USD 80,000 as Crypto Market Consolidates

Bitcoin experienced a modest pullback on Saturday, trading at USD 79,049 as of 8:16 AM IST. The flagship cryptocurrency slipped beneath the critical USD 80,000 mark after exhibiting strong bullish momentum earlier in the week.

The recent price adjustment reflects a broader market caution among digital asset investors. Despite the minor retreat, trading activity remained highly robust across global exchanges, with the total 24-hour market volume for Bitcoin recorded at approximately USD 38.13 billion. Bitcoin Price Today, May 15, 2026: BTC Price at USD 80,912, Crypto Market Maintains Strong Bullish Momentum.

Crypto Market Reassesses Regulatory and Inflation Milestones

Market analysts attribute the minor dip to macroeconomic pressures, specifically the latest US economic data revealing that producer price inflation accelerated to 6%. This spike has sparked renewed concerns regarding the Federal Reserve's future interest rate trajectory, prompting brief profit-taking across risk assets.

Simultaneously, long-term market sentiment is supported by positive regulatory developments. A major cryptocurrency bill recently cleared a US Senate committee vote, a move seen by institutional investors as a significant step towards legal clarity for the sector.

Bitcoin Maintains Solid Technical Support

The total market capitalisation of Bitcoin stays resilient at roughly USD 1.58 billion, preserving its dominant position in the digital asset market. Technical indicators suggest that while buying momentum has moderated in the short term, strong accumulation persists. Bitcoin Price Today, May 14, 2026: BTC Price Rises to USD 79,549 as Bullish Momentum Targets Major Resistance Level.

Exchange reserves have continued to decline, indicating that investors prefer holding their assets rather than liquidating them. The immediate support floor for the token is anticipated between USD 75,000 and USD 77,000, while resistance hovers around the USD 81,000 mark.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).