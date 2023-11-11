West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): In a tragic incident, one person was killed and several others injured after a passenger bus was gutted in fire on NH 16, Madpur in West Midnapore.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, West Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia said that the bus was en route to Odisha from Calcutta.

Upon receiving the information, fire brigades rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

"This is an unfortunate and unprecedented incident. One bus coming from Calcutta and going to Odisha caught fire, and one person died due to burn injuries while others were injured. Our SP came on the spot along with his force. Fire brigades rushed to the spot, and the fire was controlled," the West Bengal Minister said.

"Confirmed death is one, and others have sustained minor injuries. We will take care to send them to their destination tomorrow," Bhunia added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

