A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in West Bengal's Asansol on Monday evening. More than 12 staffers were rescued safely from the showroom, news agency ANI reported. Three fire tenders at the spot are carrying out fire-fighting operations. No injuries or casualties were reported. A video of the West Bengal fire surfaced on social media, showing raging flames. Further details into the matter are awaited. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts At A Warehouse in Howrah, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

West Bengal Fire Video

