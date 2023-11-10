A massive fire broke out in a warehouse located next to petrol pump in the Shibpur forsa road area of West Bengal’s Howrah. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Video shared by news agency ANI showed thick black smoke filling the air as the blaze engulfed the warehouse in Howrah. Gurugram Bus Fire: Two People Dead After Passenger Bus Catches Fire on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (Watch Videos).

Howrah Fire

#WATCH | Howrah, West Bengal: Fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of Howrah. 10 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/cSkvWsFjhw — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

