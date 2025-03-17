Phulbani (Odisha), Mar 17 (PTI) A team of the West Bengal Police, with the help of its Odisha counterparts, on Monday arrested a man from Kandhamal district for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case, officials said.

The cyber branch of Chandannagar police station in Bengal's Hooghly district arrested the accused, hailing from Daringbadi area in Kandhamal district, said Kanak Kumar Majhi, the inspector-in-charge, Daringbadi police station.

Also Read | Thought Of The Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Best Quote For Students To Share During School Assembly On March 18.

A cyber fraud case was recently registered with the Chandannagar police station, the officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicated the involvement of the accused, who was running a news portal as its sole owner, they said.

Also Read | Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

The accused has been taken to Chandannagar on transit remand for further investigation, Majhi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)