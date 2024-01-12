Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) West Bengal Police has arrested wanted Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami, alias 'Kishore', from Purulia district, a senior officer said on Friday.

Goswami, who carried a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head, was arrested on Thursday night from a jungle near Chaunia village in Baghmundi police station limits near Jharkhand border, he added.

Also Read | ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Two Arrested in Connection With Attack on Enforcement Directorate Team in Sandeshkhali.

"We had information about his movement close to the Jharkhand border. We conducted a raid and arrested him from a jungle near Chaunia", he told PTI.

A few rounds of bullets, a 9mm pistol and a few documents were found on him, he said, adding Goswami was on the most-wanted list of the NIA and was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Also Read | National Youth Festival 2024: PM Narendra Modi Says India's Mood and Style Today 'Youthful', Urges Youngsters To Dilute Dynastic Politics.

Goswami, who is in his mid-50s, was trying to reorganise Maoists from different districts of Bengal including Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and a few areas of Paschim Medinipur, the IPS officer said.

"His arrest is a big success because Goswami was trying to reorganise Maoist movement in Bengal. He was also gathering funds for that purpose," he said.

Popularly known as 'Kishoreda' among Maoists, Goswami hails from Sodepur Road area in South 24 Parganas district.

Goswami was elected as the secretary of the outfit's Kolkata city committee in 2000 and was part of the state committee in 2003-04. He was recently given charge of the 'Eastern Regional Bureau' of the group, sources said.

He was arrested by the CID in 2005 and 2013, by Bengal STF from Goaltor in Paschim Medinipore in 2018 and again three years later by a central agency from Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)