Nashik, January 12: Hailing India as a young nation raring to break boundaries in all spheres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday called upon the youth to join politics and serve the country, as their participation could 'dilute dynasty politics'. Opening the 27th National Youth Festival-2024, the PM said that the world has reposed faith in India these days as India is the Mother of Democracy, and the greater the participation of the youth in democracy, the better will be the future of the nation.

While asking the youngsters to join nation-building and dilute dynastic politics, he also urged them to express their opinion through voting, especially the first-time voters who can bring energy and strength to our democracy. National Youth Festival 2024: PM Narendra Modi in Nashik Urges Youth To Take Part in Electoral Process To Reduce Influence of Dynastic Rule (Watch Video).

"Today, the mood and style of the country are youthful. The youth of today don't lag but lead, India has become a leader in technology. The advent of 'Amrit Kaal' is filled with pride for India," said PM Modi, exhorting the youth to take India forward in this Amrit Kaal to make India a 'Viksit Bharat'. "The upcoming 25 years of Amrit Kaal is a period of duty for you. When you keep your duties paramount, the society will progress and the country will also progress."

In this context, he reiterated the youth to promote the use of local products, make use of only 'Made in India' products, shun any kind of drugs and addiction, raise their voices against using abusive words in the name of mothers, sisters and daughters and put an end to such evil. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, India’s Longest Sea Bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link in Maharashtra.

Emphasising that the current period of 'Amrit Kaal' is a unique moment for the youth, he recalled the contributions of legends like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitri Phule, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Batukeshwar Dutt, Major Dhyan Chand, M. Visvesvaraya and others and pointed out that youth have similar responsibilities for which they must work to take the nation to new heights.

"I consider you the most fortunate generation in the history of India. I know the youth of India can achieve this goal. The government has provided a sea of opportunities and obliterated all obstacles for the youth of India as the government completes 10 years in power," said PM Modi. He said the world looks at India as a new skilled force and the mobility agreements established by India with countries like France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Italy, Austria etc., are hugely benefiting the youth of the country.

The Prime Minister said that its time for the young generations to 'give wings to their dreams', not just overcome challenges, but set new challenges for ourselves, listing the goals of a $5 trillion economy, becoming the third largest economy in the world, striving to be a hub of manufacturing and the responsibility to prevent Climate Change and promote natural farming.

Present on the occasion were Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Nisith Pramanik.

