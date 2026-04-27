Arambagh (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking the convoy of MP Mitali Bag, as she headed to party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh.

Mitali Bag was reportedly admitted to a local hospital. Officials said the situation in the area remains peaceful at present, with security forces maintaining strict vigilance.

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According to an X post by the TMC, the party leader's car was vandalised. The party accused the BJP of "an attempt on her life."

Sharing Mitali Bag's video, TMC posted on X, "Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hanged upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon. Our MP, Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs. Her car was vandalised. Her windshield was smashed. Shards of glass pierced her body. Hear her writhe in agony."

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"This is an attempt on the life of an elected Member of Parliament. Amit Shah issued the order from the stage. His lumpens carried it out on the street. The chain of command is direct. The responsibility is his. This is the extent to which the BJP is willing to go when defeat stares them in the face. Violence. Blood. An attack on a woman. An attack on a Scheduled Caste representative. In broad daylight. Without shame," the post read.

The Arambag seat is currently held by the BJP's Madhusudan Bag, who defeated TMC's Sujata Mondal by a margin of 7,172 (3.3 per cent) votes.

The seat used to be a Communist Party of India (Marxist) bastion before the 2011 delimitation. TMC won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016, before losing it to the BJP in the 2021 polls.

The BJP has fielded Hemanta Bag against the TMC's Mita Bag to defend the constituency. CPI(M)'s Bithika Pandit is also in fray.

Earlier today, West Bengal Police arrested four individuals in connection with the violent clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in front of the Jagatdal Police Station.

Polling for the second phase of elections is scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)