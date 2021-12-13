New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Ranaghat Uttar Paschim MLA Partha Sarathi Chatterjee has been appointed as District Convener of Nadia South Organizational District of BJP in West Bengal on Monday.

In an official notice, the BJP said, "This is to notify all concerned on behalf of the State president Dr Sukanta Majumdar MP that, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, MLA Ranaghat Uttar Paschim is hereby being appointed as the District Convener of Nadia South Organizational District of BJP West Bengal."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Withdraws Order for Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination To Enter Temples.

The appointment comes into immediate effect, it added.

Notably, Chatterjee, an ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, had joined BJP in January this year along with 35 others. (ANI)

Also Read | Grofers Rebrands Itself to Blinkit, Assures 10-Minute Grocery Delivery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)