Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): West Bengal on Thursday reported 2,954 new cases of COVID-19, which is highest in terms of the number of positive cases reported in a day in the state.

According to West Bengal Health Department, 2,954 COVID-19 cases, 2,061 discharged, and 56 deaths reported in West Bengal on Thursday.

Also Read | Girish Chandra Murmu to Take Oath as Comptroller & Auditor General of India on August 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 86,754, including 61,023 discharged, 23,829 active cases, and the death toll is at 1,902, as per the State's Health Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)