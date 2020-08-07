New Delhi, August 8: Former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu will take oath as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday, I.e. August 8, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the CAG on Thursday by the Central government. Girish Chandra Murmu to Take Oath as Comptroller & Auditor General of India on August 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A notification by the Department of Economic Affairs said, "...the President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

Tweet by ANI:

Girish Chandra Murmu to take oath as the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhawan (file pic) He had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AcFrBWJcuS — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu's resignation as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

A 1985 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Murmu was Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He became the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

