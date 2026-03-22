Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh, on Sunday, officially launched his Assembly election campaign for the Beleghata ward.

"A woman here said that she voted in 2002, and she is a genuine voter. Despite this, she was named in the adjudication list. Everyone is in tension... The genuine voters are being disturbed in the name of SIR... Election Commission is BJP 's agent and has become BJP's party's office," he said.

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West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool CM Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly using SIR to remove legitimate voters, labelling them as 'infiltrators.' She went on to call him "the biggest infiltrator."

Addressing a gathering at the Eid al-Fitr celebrations here, the CM raised questions over the Prime Minister's visits to foreign nations, claiming that communal disturbances and deletion of genuine voters in the SIR of electoral rolls over speculations of being an infiltrator commence afterwards."We will not give up our rights to Modiji. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there; that is his choice. I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity. However, when you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything, but when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say you are the bigger infiltrator," she said.

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Further in her address, the Chief Minister declared that the Trinamool Congress's primary objective is to oust the BJP from the state and to protect the country from the party's influence.

The All India Trinamool Congress announced the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

The vote counting will be conducted on May 4.

Like the 2021 Assembly election, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. TMC won 215 seats, returning to power for a third consecutive term, and BJP won 77. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Tamang) won one seat, and Indian Secular Front won one seat. Congress and Left Front had drawn a blank in the polls. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011.

West Bengal has a total of 6,45,61,152 electors as per the Election Commission of India, including 6,44,52,609 general electors and 1,08,543 service voters. The state has 5,23,229 young electors aged 18-19 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)