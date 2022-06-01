Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): West Bengal Government will give a gun salute to singer KK, who passed away yesterday in Kolkata after a live concert, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

The gun salute will be given at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case has been registered at the New Market police station.

Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrived at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying.

Meanwhile, the family of the singer arrived in Kolkata today.

The mortal remains of the singer have been kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem will be done. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

Mourning the demise of KK, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Twitter post, said, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

A staff of Nazrul Mancha Auditorium in Kolkata, who was present during the live concert, told ANI that the venue was overcrowded and to disperse the crowd the bouncers sprayed a foam.

"There was very much a huge crowd. People were jumping over the barricade and gate. However, nothing happened inside the auditorium. He (KK) was feeling unwell. He took a break and performed again," he said. (ANI)

