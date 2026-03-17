Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 17 (ANI): The District Magistrate & Collector of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, held a review meeting with all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants) product dealers of the district to assess the current availability and distribution of POL products, a release said.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the supply position and distribution mechanism of petroleum products across the district. The POL dealers informed that adequate stock of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products is available in West Tripura District ,it added.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, March 17, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The District Magistrate emphasized that there is no shortage of POL products, and the public is advised not to panic or spread rumours regarding fuel availability. Dealers were instructed to ensure smooth and equitable distribution of POL products and strictly avoid bulk supply or hoarding, so that normal supply to the public is maintained.

The District Administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted availability of POL products throughout the district.

Also Read | Shimla Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain and Hail Till March 22.

The shortage of LPG or crude oil has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

On Monday, India maintained that there is adequate crude oil inventory in the country, but LPG supply continues to remain a bit concern.

Despite concerns around LPG supply, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in the inter-ministerial press briefing.

"Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere...," she said.

She also asserted that 100 per cent supply of PNG and CNG transport consumers is being maintained.

The Government said it continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors.

The government yet again requested LPG consumers to shift to PNG connections, wherever possible. Some gas companies have also announced some incentives to attract consumers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)