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Apple has officially overhauled the pricing structure for its Mac mini lineup by discontinuing the 256GB storage configuration worldwide. The move effectively raises the entry price of the desktop computer by $200, as the 512GB model now serves as the new baseline. This adjustment follows recent comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding significant supply chain pressures and a surge in demand for hardware capable of supporting advanced artificial intelligence tools.

Apple Mac Mini New Entry-Level Pricing

With the removal of the 256GB option, the most affordable Mac mini available directly from Apple now starts at $799 in the United States. This base configuration features the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Previously, consumers could enter the ecosystem at a $599 price point.

While the 512GB model itself has not seen a price increase, its new status as the entry-level choice marks a significant shift for budget-conscious buyers. High-end configurations featuring the M4 Pro chip remain unaffected by the change, as those models already required a minimum of 512GB of storage.

Apple Supply Constraints and AI Demand

The timing of this change aligns with an industry-wide struggle to balance supply and demand. During a recent earnings call, Tim Cook acknowledged that Apple is facing constraints on the Mac mini and Mac Studio. He estimated that it could take "several months" for the company to achieve a supply-demand balance, noting that Apple "undercalled demand" for its latest desktop units.

Cook highlighted that the Mac mini and Mac Studio have become popular choices for "AI and agentic tools," leading to higher-than-anticipated sales. These constraints are also expected to impact the MacBook Neo in the upcoming June quarter.

The Impact of the Global Chip Shortage

Beyond consumer demand, the technology sector is currently grappling with a global memory chip shortage. This scarcity is largely driven by the massive expansion of AI server facilities worldwide, which consume vast quantities of high-performance memory.

Apple has warned of "significantly higher memory costs" in the current quarter. While Cook clarified that Apple’s primary bottlenecks are related to the advanced nodes used in their System-on-a-Chip (SoC) production rather than just memory alone, the tight availability of components has forced the company to streamline its product offerings. This is not the first time Apple has adjusted its lineup in response to these pressures; in March, the company similarly stopped offering the Mac Studio with 512GB of RAM.

Apple Mac Mini Removal

The removal of the USD 599 entry point may lead some consumers to seek remaining 256GB inventory through third-party retailers, as the model has been entirely purged from Apple's official online configurator.

As Apple navigates these "lead times," the focus remains on prioritizing higher-capacity configurations that yield better margins amid rising component costs. For now, the "affordable" Mac desktop has moved into a higher price bracket, reflecting the broader volatility of the global tech supply chain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).