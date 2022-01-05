New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that the western disturbances are likely to leave the northern region of the country on January 8 or 9, leading to improvement of weather conditions.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Senior IMD Scientist said, "Western disturbance is likely to leave on January 8 at night or by morning on January 9, but the maximum impact will be seen in Madhya Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on January 9. There is no other western disturbance from 9 January onwards in our monitoring. After that, the weather will improve."

As Delhi witnessed rain since morning today, the Scientist said that the weather will improve from tomorrow in the national capital.

"The weather will improve tomorrow because the impact of western disturbances will be less. However, it will lead to bad weather again after January 7 across all the states. There are chances of light to moderate rain on January 8 as it will be the peak of the second western disturbance," he further said.

Speaking about the temperature in Delhi, Jenamani said that the temperature will be around 17 to 18 degrees on January 6 and 7.

"If we talk about the temperature in Delhi, the day temperature is between 15 to 17 degrees. The temperature will get improve on January 6 and January 7 which will be 17-18 degrees. The temperature will dip on January 8 again which will be 15 degrees and from January 9 onwards again, it will be improved," the IMD scientist said.

Further, he said that there is no chance of cold waves for the next five days in all the states.

"As I have told earlier about the warning, in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there will be heavy rainfall and snow today as the western disturbance is very active in that region," he informed.

He stated, "It will again be active on January 6 which will lead to the heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and mountain regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand will also see heavy rainfall and snowfall."

"Delhi will also witness rainfall on January 8. The night temperature will start to fall from January 9 onwards. Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh will also see light rainfall as the western disturbance will move. The second western disturbance which is coming will hail storm in Madhya Pradesh on January 8 and January 9," he added. (ANI)

