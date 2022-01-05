Surat, January 5: In an incident of sexual assault, a man, working as a sales representative of a bank’s credit card department, allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman several times in Gujarat’s Surat district. A complaint was lodged into the matter on Monday night. The accused also forced the woman to swallow abortion pills after she got pregnant. The rape survivor is an interior designer. The 29-year-old accused has been identified as Hemchandra Dayma. Goa Shocker: 31-Year-Old Foreign National Raped in Restaurant in Siolim, 2 Arrested.

The accused is married and is a father of a child. As per a report published in The Times of India, Dayma got into a relationship with the woman by telling her that he was unmarried. The woman came in touch with the man almost a year ago. The accused called her and offered a credit card. The duo their numbers and started chatting. Ludhiana: Man Attempts to Rape 4-Year-Old Girl, Held.

As the relation between them grew, the accused pressurised woman to have physical relationships with him. According to the report, He allegedly took the woman to a hotel in Dumas and raped her several times. A few weeks ago, when the woman told the accused that she was pregnant, he forced her to take some abortion pills.

However, when the woman got to know that Dayma was already married, she approached the police and registered a complaint against him. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against Dayma. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

