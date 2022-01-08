Panaji, Jan 8 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sridharan Pillai on Saturday mocked the opposition Congress for trying to a present a "charge sheet" against the BJP government in the coastal state and asked if he was a judge to be given such a document or whether it had any validity in law.

The state Congress, whose leaders were accompanied by former Union minister P Chidambaram and new entrant and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, had on Friday marched to Raj Bhavan to present their "charge sheet" but were stopped by the police, and party leaders also said the governor was not present there.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Governor Pillai said “I heard some charge sheet has been given. On the basis of a charge sheet, what can the governor do on the eve of election notification (the EC on Saturday declared that Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14)?"

"What is a charge sheet under law? Am I a judge? The Congress could have given me a memorandum. A charge sheet should be kept before the people,” Pillai added.

Pillai also said opposition leaders were already told he would return to Raj Bhavan by 8pm (on Friday) as he had gone to meet Sahitya Akademy Award winning writer Shraddha Garad, who is currently bedridden due to a paralysis attack.

He said he had received at least 40 memorandums from opposition parties in his 6-month tenure here but, on Friday, he had to go to meet Garad, whose condition is precarious, adding that he had told his secretary to accept the memorandum from the Congress.

Pillai also announced financial help of Rs 1 lakh for the ailing writer and said she wanted to attend a function held at Raj Bhavan on Friday to felicitate Sahitya Akademy Award winners but doctors advised her against it.

