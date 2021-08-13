New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): New Congress Whip in Rajya Sabha who was allegedly seen jostling a woman marshal Chhaya Verma on Thursday questioned what is the point of deploying so many marshals in the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "One of our MPs got injured during yesterday's incident in the Upper House. They were manhandled. Ask Piyush Goyal that what is the point of deploying so many marshals in the House. Why would I apologize?"

Congress MP said such kind of situation arise as the Opposition's issues were not addressed.

"Who is responsible for this incident? Running Parliament proceedings is the government's responsibility. We are just putting people's voices in Parliament. This will happen if their voices will not be heard," added Chhaya Verma.

CPI-M member Elamaran Kareem manhandled and severely choked the neck of a male marshal while a lady marshal was pulled and dragged by Congress MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Sharma, says internal security report of Rajya Sabha on the unprecedented pandemonium and unruly scenes in the House when the bill on insurance business was taken up on Wednesday.

Two security officials have submitted written complaints about the behaviour of opposition members during their protest in the well of House.

Akshita Bhat, a security official, who was positioned inside the Rajya Sabha Chamber to protect the Table of the House during the protests being carried out by opposition parties, has said in her complaint to the Director (Security) of Rajya Sabha Secretariat that some male MPs, engaged in protests, rushed towards her and tried to breach security cordon.

She said that when she resisted, MPs Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam (both from Congress) stepped aside and made way for the male MPs to aggressively breach the security cordon and reach the Table.

She said both the female MPs physically and forcefully dragged her by pulling her arms in their attempt to help their male counterparts break the security cordon.

Bhat stated that "as a result of their deliberate and violent action", she sustained "multiple abrasions, swellings and haematoma (left shoulder) and twisted left wrist".

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and

Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

