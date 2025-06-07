New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tributes to Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor.

After sustaining grievous injuries, he battled valiantly during treatment at Command Hospital and passed away on June 6.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Man Kidnaps Woman's Child for Rejecting His Proposal for Affair in Maharashtra, Arrested.

"GOC and all ranks of WhiteKnightCorps pay heartfelt tribute to #Braveheart Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during OpSindoor. After sustaining grievous injuries, he battled valiantly during treatment at Command Hospital and passed away on 06 Jun 2025," White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

https://x.com/Whiteknight_IA/status/1931246100863766961

Also Read | KiranaPro Chaos: Employee Allegedly Deletes App Code and Server Data After Being Fired for Taking Sick Leave.

"His unwavering courage, sense of duty, and sacrifice will forever remain etched in our hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief," the post added.

The Indian Armed Forces' on May 7 launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor and dismantled nine major terror camps associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoJK, and the other four in Pakistan.

The strikes came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Among the destroyed camps in Pakistan, Muridke and Bhawalpur stand out as they not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Among the key terror operatives eliminated in the operation was Rauf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, the Jaish Chief. Rauf Azhar, a proscribed terrorist, is wanted for his part in the conspiracy to hijack IC-814. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)