Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap on Thursday questioned the silence of Maharashtra BJP leaders on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's remark that Mumbai should become part of the southern state.

"Do Maharashtra BJP leaders support this claim?" Jagtap asked at a press conference.

When actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pak- occupied-Kashmir, BJP leaders defended her, he alleged, asking why they were mum now.

The Congress supports Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum who are facing "atrocities" in Karnataka, he said.

While the issue of Maharashtra's claim on Belgaum and other border areas in Karnataka is before the Supreme Court, a war of words has broken out between leaders from the two states.

On Wednesday, Savadi demanded that Mumbai be made part of Karnataka and the Centre should declare it a Union Territory until then.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that areas in north Karnataka which are dominated by Marathi-speakers be declared a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives final verdict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)