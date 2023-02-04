Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): With the Assembly polls drawing near, the political temperature in Madhya Pradesh is heating up.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been raising daily questions on former CM and current Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath's promissory note during the previous Congress government during its 15-months tenure at the helm.

Speaking at a public event on Friday, CM Chouhan fired a fresh salvo at his predecessor, saying, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving money to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and seeking a list of beneficiaries from the state, why did you (Nath) not send the list? What harm would have come to you if the farmers had got Rs 6,000 traferred to their accounts? Why were the names of farmers not added to the list of beneficiaries?"

Chouhan added that when he returned to power, he prepared the list of beneficiaries and 80 lakh farmers were made beneficiaries of the scheme.

"Now, we are depositing an amount of Rs 4,000 in two instalments in the accounts of these farmers under the Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, while Rs 6,000 is also being deposited in their accounts under the central scheme. The farmers are, therefore, getting a combined grant of Rs 10,000 a year and Rs 50,000 over five years. Both the schemes are a boon for farmers, especially the small and marginal ones," the chief minister said.

He added, "You (Nath) said the farmers would be paid for their produce within three days, as per their wish (in cash or direct transfer to their accounts). Kamal Nath-ji, let alone payment, I remember the days when farmers would take me to the Mandi and show their paddy, which had been piling up unsold over days."

"Let alone payment in three days, you did not even complete the purchase of their harvested paddy. The Congress makes false promises and it should be clear to everyone that they don't practice what they preach or promise," Chouhan added.

Nath hit back at the CM on Twitter, posting, "Shivraj ji, before raising questions today, you should have told whether there were no questions to ask yesterday or your courage ran out."

"My direct question is why lakhs of farmers are getting a notice to return the money received under PM Samman Nidhi? Is this a deliberate ploy to prush the farmers into a debt trap? Will you recover this amount from your own pocket?"

"My second question is I (as CM) had given Rs 160 bonus on wheat to farmers. As soon as your bargaining government was formed, you stopped the bonus payment for farmers. Why do you have such dislike for the farmers? The farmers of Madhya Pradesh would want to know from you," the former CM tweeted. (ANI)

