Indore, Jul 2 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday distanced itself from a comment by its lawyer, who asked during the hearing of a PIL on a traffic jam why people travel needlessly.

In a video that went viral on social media, the woman lawyer representing the NHAI can be heard asking “why do people go out so early without any work” during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL).

The NHAI, a central authority to develop, maintain and manage the national highways in the country, issued a clarification after the lawyer's remark triggered criticism.

“In reference to news regarding remark made by an advocate representing NHAI during the hearing of PIL about traffic jam on 30 June 2025 in High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Indore Bench, it is hereby clarified that the remark by advocate does not represent official version of NHAI.

“The remark from the advocate was made without any authorization from NHAI. Accordingly, a show-cause notice has been served to the advocate,” it said on X on Wednesday.

The PIL has been filed concerning a massive traffic jam for about 50 hours on the Indore-Dewas section of the Agra-Mumbai National Highway between June 25 and June 27.

“... just now there was a (traffic) jam in Ujjain. Why do people go out in such a hurry without any work,” the woman lawyer of NHAI can be heard saying in the video during the hearing of the PIL in the HC on June 30.

Several social media users shared the clip to claim that the public faced problems due to the severe traffic jam.

NHAI Project Director Praveen Yadav called the woman lawyer's comments her “personal opinion”.

Yadav said there is no mention of her alleged comment in the HC's order on June 30 on the PIL.

He said, “NHAI works only for the convenience of the public. A flyover is being built on the Indore-Dewas section of the National Highway. This will provide convenience to the common people and make their journey safe.”

Anand Adhikari, a lawyer from Dewas, has filed the PIL. The HC subsequently issued notices to the NHAI, the Centre, Indore administration and police, seeking their responses.

The HC also directed to include a private company constructing a road between Indore and Dewas on the national highway in the list of respondents.

The PIL pleaded that the construction work underway on the Indore-Dewas section of the national highway should be completed under the supervision of the HC so that the accountability of the respondents can be fixed.

The traffic jam caused widespread anger among commuters, prompting authorities to take action and improve vehicular movement between Indore and Dewas.

Vijay Panchal, a resident of the Bijalpur area of Indore, had claimed that his 65-year-old father, Kamal Panchal, died of a heart attack when his car got stuck in the massive jam.

