New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress after currency notes were reportedly recovered from a Rajya Sabha seat allotted to its MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the way Congress seems to be panicking, it clearly means that this cash also belongs to the party.

"Congress, cash and corruption, these three Cs always work in coordination... Wherever there is corruption and cash, Congress is found there... Why is Congress scared of investigation? The truth will come out... The way Congress party seems to be panicking, it clearly means that this cash also belongs to Congress, it is money earned by Congress through corruption and that is why they are scared of the truth coming out," Poonawalla told ANI.

Also Read | Adorable! 8-YO Mizoram Girl Esther Hnamte Gifts PM Modi Northeast Mascot 'Poorvi', Sings ‘Vande Mataram’ – PM’s Heartwarming Interaction Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that a wad of cash was found on a seat allotted to Singhvi during a routine anti-sabotage check by security officials.

"I hereby inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday, a wad of currency notes was apparently recovered by the security officials from seat number 222, which is currently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I ensured that an investigation was initiated. The investigation is ongoing," Dhankhar said.

Also Read | Delhi Triple Murder Case: Police Conducts Route Mapping of Forest Area, To Recreate Crime Scene.

Singhvi, responding to the recovery of a wad of currency notes from his designated seat, called for an investigation into the apparent security lapse and questioned how the money ended up there, whether intentionally or by mistake.

Singhvi remarked, "About an hour ago, I heard this rather humorous news. I think there should be a rule to create a glass box that fully encloses the seat, secured with a lock and key. MPs should lock their seats before leaving, whether during the day or at night. Yesterday, I came to the House for three minutes at 12:57 PM, had lunch with Ayodhya Reddy in the canteen, and then left for court. If this situation weren't so serious, it would be laughable. Politicising every issue and engaging in baseless accusations only tarnishes the image of our entire system."

He further suggested, "There should be barbed wire fencing or a lockable glass enclosure for seats because anyone could place ganja or money on a seat when the MP is away. The security lapse should be thoroughly investigated, and it must be determined who placed the money, whether intentionally or by mistake." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)