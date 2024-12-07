Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on December 6. The chief ministers of Northeast Indian states were also in attendance at the event. The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024 is being held from December 6-8, 2024, to celebrate Northeast India's sectors of textile, traditional craftsmanship and tourism. Present was Esther Hnamte aka Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, an 8-year-old singer from Mizoram. The young girl sang author and poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's song "Vande Mataram" in the presence of PM Modi. ANI reports that Esther gifted PM Modi with a Northeast mascot doll named ‘Poorvi’, as the PM acknowledged the little girl's gesture. The beautiful moment between PM Modi and the adorable Mizoram girl has gone viral. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates First ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav’ in Delhi, Interacts With Artisans (Watch Video).

8-Year-Old Mizoram Singer Gifts PM Modi Mascot 'Poorvi'

Esther Hnamte had first become popular for her singing at the age of 4 in 2020, when she sang Chattopadhyay's ode "Vande Mataram" as well as music composer AR Rahman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam". PM Modi had posted about her singing four years ago, saying, "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition." Take a look at the latest interaction between the Prime Minister and the young girl.

Little Girl Gifts Northeast Mascot to PM Modi - Watch Video

8-Year-Old Sings India's National Song 'Vande Mataram'

#WATCH | Young artist sings India's national song - Vande Mataram as PM Narendra Modi along with CMs of the states of North-East India attends the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi which is being celebrated from December 6th to 8th, 2024.

PM Modi's Tweet About Singer Esther Hnamte in 2020

Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

Esther Hnamte is a singing sensation with 1.02 million subscribers on YouTube and over 1,62,000 subscribers on Instagram. She belongs to Lunglei, a town in Mizoram.

