New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing India-China standoff and asked 'why PM sent unarmed soldiers to face Chinese soldiers'.

Priyanka Gandhi posted a video on Twitter, with the caption, "People of India want to know why you (PM) sent our unarmed soldiers to face Chinese soldiers. The land on which they lost their lives is our land; we will not let you give our land to China. PM Modi has to answer questions asked from you. #SpeakUpForOurJawans"

In the video, she said it is our duty to respect the 'martyrdom' of the soldiers who have lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan face-off with Chinese troops.

"On June 15, Chinese soldiers have 'brutally killed' our 20 brave soldiers. They were unarmed. They died for our safety. Their kins and families will have to bear the pain for a lifetime. I personally understand their pains based on my experience. As a citizen it is our duty to not waste their martyrdom, it is our duty to respect their martyrdom," she said.

"Various questions arose from PM's statement and raising these questions is our duty. When PM Modi was having a friendship with Chinese leaders, what they talked about, what type of agreements have they signed, which have given the audacity to China to capture our land. It is pertinent for our citizens to know why you (PM) have sent the soldiers unarmed," she attacked Prime Minister again which is in sync with his party's strategy to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement given during all-party meet called to discuss the incidents of June 15.

Congress leader further said that the nation wants to know, who allowed Chinese soldiers to come in our territory. How did they come, and why?

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

