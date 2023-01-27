Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday addressed a delegation of the ASHA workers' union in Shimla and assured them that their demands will soon be addressed.

During the meeting, the ASHA workers' union urged the CM to frame a policy for them besides enhancing their honorarium.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's Party Makkal Needhi Maiam's Website Hacked, Denies Miscreants' Claim of Party's Merger With Congress.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri were also present.

The ASHA Workers who are primarily engaged in remote areas have been presenting their demands for fixing their minimum wages, for a long.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Two Traffic Police Personnel Injured After Drunk Driver Hits While Trying To Flee.

President of the union, Satya Ranta have urged the Chief Minister to sympathetically look into their demands, keeping in consideration their contribution to the fight against COVID, in rural belts of the State.

The Chief Minister while appreciating their role in the implementation of Government health schemes at the grassroots level, lauded them for their efforts of working wholeheartedly during the pandemic in the rural areas of the State.

He assured them that the government would prioritise all their genuine demands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)