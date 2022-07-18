New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Opposition vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Monday said she will contest against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contender Jagdeep Dhankhar and will not get scared by anyone.

"I know it is a difficult battle, but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue. The issue is fighting the battle. I will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar). I am not going to be scared of anyone," Alva said.

Alva will file the nomination for the vice presidential election on Tuesday.

"I thank all the leaders for the trust they have reposed in me," she said.

Talking about the candidature of Alva, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "She is a deserving candidate and an experienced leader who has worked in different capacities. We are supporting her unitedly. 18 parties are supporting her."

The Opposition on Sunday announced that former Union Minister and Congress leader Margaret Alva will be the Opposition's candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election.

Alva has been a parliamentarian for five terms and served as Governor of Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, and has been a Union minister for the departments of parliamentary affairs, youth and sports, women and child development, and science and technology.

Alva will contest against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar in the race to replace M. Venkaiah Naidu as India's Vice President.

The elections for the 16th Vice President of India will take place on August 6. In 2017, the NDA had nominated Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India's 15th vice president. His term ends on August 10. (ANI)

