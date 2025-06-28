Shimla, June 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday expressed confidence in fulfilling her responsibilities to the best of her abilities should she continue in her role as state party chief.

"I have dedicated myself fully to the responsibilities assigned to me by the high command," she told media personnel here. "I have worked hard to strengthen the organisation, and if the high command decides to continue this responsibility with me, I will strive to meet it to the best of my abilities."

Singh also mentioned that after the recent Vidhan Sabha elections, concerns were raised regarding the inactivity of some party members. In response, she initiated discussions aimed at "dissolving" the organisation to allow for the inclusion of more deserving individuals.

On November 6, 2024, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal along with the district and block units. However, Singh stayed in her post.

She expressed her uncertainty about the ongoing delay in restructuring the party organisation in the state.

"I have repeatedly raised this issue with central Congress leaders, as the delay is causing disappointment and dissatisfaction among our workers," Singh noted.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu praised Singh on Wednesday, acknowledging her good work and stating that he had no objections to her continuing as the state party chief.

Concerns among Himachal Pradesh Congress workers were evident during a meeting in May, where they raised various issues, including the state government's perceived indifference toward party members.

The absence of a functioning organisation for the past six months was also highlighted, with many workers expressing frustration over their inability to voice their opinions within the government or the organisation.

