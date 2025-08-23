New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised that the government will listen to the issues raised by the opposition but will never compromise with the national interest.

Kiren Rijiju was addressing a gathering at the Shankar Lal Auditorium in New Delhi on Friday. Sharing a post on his official 'X' handle, the Union Minister informed about the development.

"Government will listen to opposition but won't compromise with national interests! We are devoted to fulfill the vision of PM Narendra Modi to make Viksit Bharat by 2047!," the 'X' post said.

While addressing the gathering, Kiren Rijiju said that the government is run by democratic people and they work democratically, due to which they didn't bring any bill in the first three weeks of the parliament.

He also pointed out the continuous disruptions in parliament, stating that the government wants to listen to the opposition, but they always seem to create a "ruckus".

"We work for the security of the country. You (opposition) must have heard about special intensive revision. The opposition parties disrupted the parliament a lot. We are democratic people and we work democratically, therefore, we did not pass any bill for the first three weeks. We kept telling the opposition every day that you should participate in the debate and discussion, the government has brought an important bills. Contribute by participating in the debate and giving suggestions. We also want to hear the suggestions of the opposition parties. We have told them repeatedly, but they do not listen," Kiren Rijiju said.

He stated that the government had passed several bills in the nation's interest, despite the opposition's continued disruption of parliament. Rijiju further noted that the opposition can question the policies of the government, but cannot disrupt the functioning of the parliament.

"As soon as the House meets, they (opposition) create a ruckus, then the government decided that you (opposition) can keep creating a ruckus, we will pass bills in the interest of the country. There is a difference between opposition and obstruction; you can oppose the policy of the government but cannot obstruct the functioning of the parliament," Rijiju said. (ANI)

