Ambassador-designate of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Thanh Hai presents his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI)

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi, [India], October 26 (ANI): After presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, Vietnam Envoy to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said that he would strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India in the field of political, security, defence, economic, trade and tourism.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Dies, Son Injured After Lift Malfunctions, Falls off 4-Storey Building in Jaitpur; Case Registered.

While speaking with ANI, he said, "I would like to promote further trade and economic cooperation and tourism between the two countries, and at the same time promote politics, security and defence cooperation and all the areas of cooperation."

"This is my honour to serve here as an ambassador of Vietnam to India... There is a strong potential for promoting further bilateral relations between the two countries," he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Boiler Blast: Two Dead, 5 Injured After Blast in Chemical Factory Due to Gas Leak in Palghar; Investigation Underway.

The ambassador emphasised the ties between the two countries over the years have seen significant growth for mutual benefits of the two countries.

"India is one of the three comprehensive strategic partners of Vietnam. There is so much potential in bilateral cooperation in the upcoming years, especially in economic cooperation. Vietnam Envoy Nguyen Thanh Hai told ANI.

In addition, the envoy recalled tourism as one of the fastest-growing sectors in Vietnam and added that Vietnam is fully open for tourism after a long ban on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After Covid-19, Vietnam launched so many policies to attract tourists.... India is a very important market for Vietnam tourism. We would like to expand more direct flights between the two countries..." Nguyen Thanh Hai said.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)