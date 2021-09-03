New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi government will rejuvenate and beautify all major drains flowing into the Yamuna, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

Officials said work is underway to rejuvenate the Najafgarh drain, the largest in the city.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Internet, Mobile Services To Be Restored in Kashmir From Today.

Of the 799 million gallons flow discharged into the Yamuna per day, the Najafgarh drain accounts for 556 MGD, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An official said in the rejuvenation phase, first the sludge will be removed from the bottom of the drains and floating booms will be installed to collect floating debris and trash.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Killed by Cousin After Failed Rape Attempt in Kanpur Dehat; Accused Arrested.

Aerators will be installed and floating wetlands grown in the drains to improve dissolved oxygen levels and help get rid of bad smell, he said.

In the beautification phase, modern infrastructure, including cycling and walking tracks, will be developed along the drains.

The officials said the project of “rejuvenation and beautification of drains” is expected to be completed within three years.

The Delhi government is working on a plan to rejuvenate and beautify major drains – Najafgarh and Supplementary, and Shahdara – flowing into the Yamuna, a statement quoted Jain as saying.

“All major drains such as Najafgarh, Supplementary and Shahdara drain will be converted into clean water channels again. Currently, these drains are struggling with solid waste, sludge and wastewater,” he said.

The minister said that cleaning the Yamuna is the prime target of the Delhi government, and multiplicity of agencies should not slow down the progress of work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)