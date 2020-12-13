Patna (Bihar) [India], December 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said they will sensitise people across the nation on how the newly-enacted farm laws will be beneficial to farmers.

"Prominent people who're protesting against farm laws today, are doing it just for the sake of opposing the laws. They themselves earlier recognised the need for these reforms," Prasad said.

Also Read | IRCTC Denies ‘Mailing Only Sikhs’ Amidst Farmers’ Protest to Highlight Modi Govt’s Initiatives For The Community.

Prasad started the campaign from his own Lok Sabha constituency Patna Sahib. "I am proud that we started the talks from Patna Sahib's Bakhtiyarpur," he said.

He said the government is with farmers and will work for their empowerment.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Govt to Soon Hold Next Round of Talks with Protesting Farmers to End Stalemate, Says Union Minister Kailash Choudhary.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six-round of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)