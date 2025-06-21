India News | Will Support Centre on Action Against Terrorism: Samajwadi Party Leader Rajeev Rai

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai on Saturday said that his party will support any action of the government against terrorism.

"I still remember when our Defence Minister went to the Siachen Glacier while our neighbouring country (Pakistan) was firing at us... he asked the forces to give a fitting counter-response while he stood there. If the government takes any action against terrorism or those who harm the nation, then we will stand with the government. But there should be more than just dialogues, action must follow," Rai,MP, told ANI.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: 247 Victims Identified Through DNA Tests; 232 Bodies Given to Kin.

The SP leader's comments come a few hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the International Yoga Day programme in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, where he hailed Operation Sindoor as not only being a response to the Pahalgam terror attack but also a message for Pakistan of the "consequences" of carrying out terror activities against India.

He asserted that the Operation Sindoor was the natural progression of the 2016 Surgical Strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Also Read | Baghpat Train Lynching: 38-Year-Old Shop Worker Dies After Assault in Moving Train Over Seat Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; 5 Arrested (Watch Video).

"Operation Sindoor was not just a response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Through this operation, we have told Pakistan that the consequences of carrying out terrorist activities against India will be worse. Operation Sindoor is a natural progression of the surgical strike of 2016 and the air strike of 2019", Rajnath Singh said.

Singh met the army personnel and praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor, in which India carried out strikes in Pakistan on May 7, a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)