India News | Will Support Centre on Action Against Terrorism: Samajwadi Party Leader Rajeev Rai

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai on Saturday said that his party will support any action of the government against terrorism.

Agency News ANI| Jun 21, 2025 09:48 PM IST
India News | Will Support Centre on Action Against Terrorism: Samajwadi Party Leader Rajeev Rai
Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai on Saturday said that his party will support any action of the government against terrorism.

"I still remember when our Defence Minister went to the Siachen Glacier while our neighbouring country (Pakistan) was firing at us... he asked the forces to give a fitting counter-response while he stood there. If the government takes any action against terrorism or those who harm the nation, then we will stand with the government. But there should be more than just dialogues, action must follow," Rai,MP, told ANI.

The SP leader's comments come a few hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the International Yoga Day programme in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, where he hailed Operation Sindoor as not only being a response to the Pahalgam terror attack but also a message for Pakistan of the "consequences" of carrying out terror activities against India.

He asserted that the Operation Sindoor was the natural progression of the 2016 Surgical Strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

"Operation Sindoor was not just a response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Through this operation, we have told Pakistan that the consequences of carrying out terrorist activities against India will be worse. Operation Sindoor is a natural progression of the surgical strike of 2016 and the air strike of 2019", Rajnath Singh said.

Singh met the army personnel and praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor, in which India carried out strikes in Pakistan on May 7, a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

