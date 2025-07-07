Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday criticised the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to conduct electoral revision in poll-bound state Bihar.

Asking whether the Lok Sabha elections would be held once again, Prashant Kishor said that ECI created the same voter list which was used for the Lok Sabha elections and elected the government.

"We are against this; our opinion is clear that the voter list which was used during the Lok Sabha elections, on the basis on which the govt was elected... That voter list was also made by the same election commission... Now, they are saying that an investigation will be conducted on the 1-2 crore people from that voter list, as some names are incorrect or invalid. Did the wrong people vote for PM Modi and make him win? Will the Lok Sabha elections be held again?", Prashant Kishor told ANI.

Addressing the issue of YouTuber Manish Kashyap joining Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor asserted that he is not just a YouTuber for Jan Suraaj but a "son" of Bihar who is "carved" out his own "identity" with his own "strength, hard work, and wisdom".

"Manish Kashyap is not just a YouTuber for Jan Suraaj, nor is he a former BJP leader, but he is a son of Bihar who has carved out his identity through his own strength, hard work, and wisdom, and wants to do something for Bihar", Prashant Kishor said.

Furthermore, the Jan Suraaj founder mentioned that his party provides opportunities to the youth and people who want to do something for the state.

"Jan Suraaj is a system that provides opportunities to every youth or individual who wants to contribute to Bihar. If he has joined Jan Suraaj, I see a significant role for him in playing a major part in this campaign for change in Bihar moving forward", he said. (ANI)

