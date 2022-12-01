Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) The winter session of the Haryana Assembly will commence on December 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday.

He also said that for the first time, the panches and sarpanches elected in the recent Panchayat elections will be administered oath by Gram Sanrakshaks in the Gram Sabha meeting to be held on December 3 across the state.

The CM informed that under the 'Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Yojana -2021', Class-I officers serving in various departments have been nominated as Gram Sanrakshak, wherein the officers will help in resolving the problems of the villagers and ensure the holistic development of the village adopted by them.

Khattar chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers and said that the winter session of the assembly will commence on December 22.

On the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, Khattar said, he held talks with saints and representatives of various religious organisations in Kurukshetra on Monday and assured cooperation in giving a grand form to Gita Jayanti Mahotsav next year.

