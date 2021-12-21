New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Opposition leaders held a meeting in the Parliament on Tuesday to chalk out the floor strategy for the day.

Notably, yesterday, the Opposition parties, during their meeting, had decided not to attend the meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Sold For Rs 80000; Raped For Months.

Yesterday's meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament was convened to chalk out the further strategy on revoking suspension of 12 Opposition MPs and demand for resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)