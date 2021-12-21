Bhopal, December 21: In a case of flesh trade reported from Teela Jamalpura police station on Saturday, a 24-year old woman was allegedly sold for Rs 80,000 on October 1 and then repeatedly raped. Maharashtra: 5 Held for Allegedly Trying To Sell 10-Day-Old Baby in Navi Mumbai

After being sold, the woman was held hostage and repeatedly raped by two accused till a few days ago when she somehow got access to the phone of one of the accused's and contacted her sister in Bhopal after which she was rescued on December 12, according to a report in The Times of India.

Investigating officer SI Arshiya Siddiqui said that the survivor is a resident of Gautam Nagar and works as a cook. She stated in her complaint that accused Majboot Singh, who hails from Vidisha district, used to provide her work in marriage ceremonies.

"On October 1, Majboot took her to Intkhedi on the pretext of finding work but instead took her to his native home in Vidisha. The accused then took her to a woman's home called 'Amma' in a village in Rajasthan." said SI Siddiqui adding that subsequently, Majboot left her telling her that Amma will arrange work for her.

The SI said after spending two to three days at Amma's place, a man named Kishan, resident, took her to his home. After spending two days at Kishan's home when she protested and said that she would like to return to Bhopal as they are not providing any work, Kishan and his father snatched her mobile and locked her in a room telling that they have bought her for Rs 80,000 from Majboot and Amma. Since then, the duo accused repeatedly raping her, police said.

The survivor somehow got the mobile phone of one of the accused and she contacted her elder sister who alerted cops. The survivor's sister had earlier filed a missing person's complaint at Teela Jamalpura police station. Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered

On December 12, a team of Bhopal police rescued her with the help of Rajasthan police. Acting on the complaint a case of rape, human trafficking, kidnapping and wrongful confinement was registered against four accused including the woman. "All the accused are on the run," added Police.

