New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Opposition MPs continued their protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament on Monday over the suspensions of the 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the winter session.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with some suspended MPs were present there.

The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi earlier wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Vice President, for shocking violence on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the House.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

