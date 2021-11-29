New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): As the winter session of Parliament began on Monday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs held a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding a discussion on uniform procurement policy.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also held a protest at the statue today demanding a discussion over Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members.

The winter session of Parliament began today and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

