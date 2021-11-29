New Delhi: Motorola on Monday launched a new smartphone 'Moto G31' with a MediaTek processor, triple camera unit at the back and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is priced in India, starting at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. Motorola To Launch First 200MP Camera Smartphone Soon: Report.

"The Moto G31 comes with Motorola's signature near-Stock Android that is ad-free and bloatware-free. Security matters to our consumers, so it means everything to us.

Meet the all-new #motog31, designed to elevate your viewing experience. Its stunning 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ Display & outstanding 50MP Quad Function Camera will truly wow you. Get it on 6th Dec starting at ₹12,999 on @Flipkart! #GoDazzle #gomotog https://t.co/WXngg0g64O pic.twitter.com/3sCkAycdn9 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 29, 2021

Now you can count on ThinkShield for Mobile, which offers enhanced protection at every level from the factory to the phone, a secured chain of trust and additional security certifications," the company said in a statement.

In terms of features, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED hole-punch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G31 runs on Android 11 stock software and has a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano+ Nano/microSD).

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage. Moto G31 houses a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP maco sensor. Rear camera modes include Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait and more. In the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port and more.

