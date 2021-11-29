Pune, November 29: In a shocking incident, a minor boy allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The incident took place in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of the district on November 15. The Pimpri Chinchwad police booked the boy under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl’s mother approached the police. Noida Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes Elder Sister, Sent to Juvenile Centre.

The girl’s family lived in the boy’s neighbourhood. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl’s mother in the police complaint mentioned that at the time of the incident, the minor girl had gone to the boy’s house to play. The boy allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of buying her chocolate. He then reportedly sexually assaulted her.

“The neighbour’s son promised the girl to give her money to buy chocolate, and he then sexually assaulted her. The girl’s mother noticed it and brought her home,” reported the media house quoting a police official of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, as saying. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor in Banda District; Case Registered.

After coming home, the woman discussed the issue with her husband and finally approached the police. The boy was also booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 4, 5(m), and 6 of the POCSO Act. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).